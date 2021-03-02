Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,337. The stock has a market cap of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.71. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.