Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.36

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.36 and traded as high as $94.45. Century Bancorp shares last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 13,314 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $522 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at $68,146,332.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $30,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at $65,488,787.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,428 shares of company stock valued at $266,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

