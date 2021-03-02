CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in CEVA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,431.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

