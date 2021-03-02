CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,319 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

