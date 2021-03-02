CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,155 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,304,481 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

