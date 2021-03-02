CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.