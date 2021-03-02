Chainlink Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $29.05 or 0.00059591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and approximately $2.57 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.57 or 0.00815668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00028854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

