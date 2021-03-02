ChainX Hits Market Capitalization of $80.57 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. ChainX has a market cap of $80.57 million and $1.51 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.43 or 0.00021229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.73 or 0.00512298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00478695 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.