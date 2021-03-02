ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.01.

CHX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 1,966,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,458. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.