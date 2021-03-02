Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $148,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

