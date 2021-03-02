ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,659 shares of company stock worth $6,019,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

