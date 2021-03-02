ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 15,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,884. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,948. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

