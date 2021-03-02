ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. 5,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,884. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,948 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

