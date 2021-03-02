ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of CCXI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,659 shares of company stock worth $6,019,948 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,914,000 after purchasing an additional 249,604 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,020,000 after purchasing an additional 152,558 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

