China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in February

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 28th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHNUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. China Education Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

