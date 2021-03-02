China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get China Everbright Environment Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHFFF)

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.