China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) versus MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, meaning that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MarketAxess and China Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 7 4 0 2.36 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketAxess currently has a consensus target price of $504.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.93%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than China Finance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketAxess and China Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 43.03 $204.90 million $5.40 107.24 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

MarketAxess beats China Finance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

China Finance Company Profile

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

