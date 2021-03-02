China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 83.7% in February

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the January 28th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Natural Resources worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.