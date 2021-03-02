Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of CHH opened at $106.63 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after purchasing an additional 666,874 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

