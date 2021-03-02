Chronologic One Day Volume Reaches $1,504.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $161,186.03 and $1,504.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00816350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00029616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.