CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 382.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $24,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after buying an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

