CI Investments Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,592,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

