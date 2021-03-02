CI Investments Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.