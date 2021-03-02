CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $579.07 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

