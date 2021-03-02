CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

