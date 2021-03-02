CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after acquiring an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 668,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

