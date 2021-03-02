CIBC Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $88.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by CIBC from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of TD opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

