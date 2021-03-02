CIBC Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$9.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$9.05 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

