CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 3,757 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000.

IPO opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

