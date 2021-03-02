CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.34% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

GREK opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.71.

