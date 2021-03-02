CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 26.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter worth $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In other YETI news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

