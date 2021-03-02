CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $646,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $472,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

