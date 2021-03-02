CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.72.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

