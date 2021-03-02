Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

