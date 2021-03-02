Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $32,184,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

