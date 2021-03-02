Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Golar LNG by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,471 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

