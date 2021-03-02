Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

