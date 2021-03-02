City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,022.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,627,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

