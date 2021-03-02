ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 6,386.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

