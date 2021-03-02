ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

