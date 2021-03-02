ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $162.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

