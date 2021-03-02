ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $524,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

