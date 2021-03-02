ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.