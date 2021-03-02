ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,100 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2,799.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.