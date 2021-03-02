ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 10,084.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

