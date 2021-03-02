ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sharps Compliance worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.13 million and a P/E ratio of 187.88. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.