Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 7,497 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $161,724.90.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. 4,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.11 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.