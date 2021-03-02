Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,899 shares of company stock worth $2,955,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

