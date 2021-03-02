Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $223.35. 2,128,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,951,521. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average of $191.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.