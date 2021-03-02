Clear Investment Research LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $19.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $699.39. 815,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,203,254. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $811.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.78. The firm has a market cap of $671.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

